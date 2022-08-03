Police investigate non-fatal stabbing on BART train, South Hayward station reopens

article

BART police confirm they are investigating a stabbing on a train Wednesday evening. An adult-male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries following an altercation, officials say.

Train service is back to normal after trains were not stopping at South Hayward station as police responded. The transit agency first tweeted about the incident at 8:11 p.m., simply describing it as "police activity." In an update about an hour and a half later, officials said the station was closed "indefinitely." By 10:46, the station had reopened.

BART South Hayward station closed as police investigate a non-fatal stabbing aboard a train. August 3, 2022.

There is no official word of arrests, a suspect in custody, or a potential suspect description.

Police said a knife was recovered at the scene. It is not clear if the stabbing happened while the train was in transit or while it was at South Hayward station.

BART is equipped with video surveillance cameras. It is unknown if police were able to interview any potential witnesses. The nature of the altercation, if known, was not disclosed.

AC Transit provided mutual aid and accepted BART tickets as fare as the situation unfolde. Bus 99 operates between Hayward, South Hayward and Union City Stations.

The stabbing comes just hours after there was a fatal shooting on a Muni bus in San Francisco.

