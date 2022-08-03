One dead, another injured in shooting onboard Muni bus

San Francisco police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened onboard a Muni bus on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say they responded to reports of the shooting on a no. 8 Bayshore bus that was bound for Fisherman's Wharf. Officers arrived in the area of Velasco Avenue and Santos Street at around 3:20 p.m. where they found two victims, one with life-threatening injuries another with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim with life-threatening injuries was transported to a near-by hospital where they later died.

It remains unclear what led up to the deadly shooting.

At this time, no suspects have been identified or arrested.

Officials ask that the public avoid the area as the investigation is on going.

Police say they have not made any arrests yet. They are asking anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444.

This is a developing story, KTVU will update this story as new details become available.