Police investigating fatal shooting of man in San Jose

San Jose police opened up a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed on Tuesday, authorities said.

At approximately 9:46 a.m. officers responded to a person shot in the 1600 block of Tully Road. They arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

At this point in the investigation, officers haven't made any arrests or identified any suspects.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

The victim's name will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm his identity and notify next to kin.

The fatal shooting is San Jose's 7th homicide of the year.