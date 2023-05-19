Police investigating Pacifica commercial burglary

Police in Pacifica are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred Saturday.

On Saturday at 6:30 a.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to the 100 block of Milagra Drive on a report of a commercial burglary.

Police said the suspect entered the business by breaking the front glass door.

Officers were able to review the store's video surveillance and determined the suspect entered the business around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect used a golf club to shatter the glass door and then stole several cartons of cigarettes from the business.

Police said it appears the suspect injured his hand on broken glass while entering the business.

Police described the suspect as a Black man, approximately 30 to 40 years old and wearing a windbreaker-style jacket, shorts and Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314.