Police investigating shooting at San Jose Home Depot

San Jose Police are investigating a shooting at the Home Depot store on the 600 block of W. Capitol Expressway early Monday evening.

On Twitter just after 5 p.m., police confirmed a man suffered non-life threatening injury from a gunshot wound.

Police did not have any suspect information available. It is unclear what led up to this incident. The motive is unknown.

The public is asked to avoid the area. There are traffic delays on Timberloop and Sandpebble drives as a result of of this incident.

SJPD did not have any further information. We will update this story as police give us the latest information.