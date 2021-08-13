Police investigating shooting near Oakland Tech H.S., no injuries reported

article

Oakland police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon near Oakland Technical High School. There are no reported injuries, officials say.

The shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. A teacher reported hearing eight to 10 gunshots and people screaming. Some students said there was a fight after school. A post on social media appears to show students running as they flee from the scene.

Police said officers responding to the scene found casings, but there was no property damage. Students who remained on campus during that time were available to be picked up at 40th Street and Broadway.

Police did not have any further details.

Oakland Unified Schools returned to in-person classes this week for the fall semester.