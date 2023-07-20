Police investigating solo car crash in Livermore, traffic lanes blocked

article

Livermore police are asking residents to avoid an area due to a crash resulting in the northbound traffic lanes being blocked.

Around 7:20 p.m. Thursday evening, a car struck a tree on North Boulevard and Olivina Avenue, authorities said.

The current condition of the driver is unknown.

Livermore police are investigating the crash. A crew from Public Works is clearing the debris. It's unclear when the lanes will reopen.