Berkeley hills stabbing leaves 2 injured, 1 dead

In the Berkeley hills, a normally very quiet neighborhood was disrupted and had neighbors heartbroken over what occurred Saturday afternoon.

Three people were stabbed, including a woman who died from her injuries.

According to police, they received multiple calls from neighbors who heard screaming.

"My son was home and heard the scream… and yelling for help people were yelling "help, help call 911," said Mardi Siculer.

When police got here they found a woman who had been stabbed.

Neighbors said the woman lived in her house with her partner and granddaughter and was a doula.

They shared she made jewelry and was always "incredibly helpful."

Neighbors told KTVU reporters the suspect was actually chased down the street by the woman's partner before running into another home some blocks down. When the suspect went through the second home, they allegedly stabbed another woman.

That woman was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay, according to police.

While officers were on their way to the scene, they learned the suspect had escaped the area in a vehicle. The officers found the suspect in the car and pursued him until a collision occurred.

The suspect was soon arrested after the crash.

It's unclear what events led to the stabbing.

Bay City News contributed to this report.