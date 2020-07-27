Police K-9 helps nab Cupertino standoff suspect

article

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department says a male suspect is in the hospital with injuries and will be booked into jail upon his release following a standoff in Cupertino on Monday.

Sheriff's deputies said they responded to a Staples store on 20830 Stevens Creek Boulevard on the report of a theft in progress shortly after 4 p.m.

The reporting party said the suspect was acting aggressive to employees and stole $200 worth of merchandise, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies tried to apprehend the suspect outside the store, he allegedly brandished a knife and made a run for the nearby Donut Wheel on De Anza Boulevard.

A crisis negotiation team and K9 unit were brought to the scene. The 24-hour donut shop is open for take-out and delivery due to COVID-19. It isn't clear if any employees or patrons were directly threatened by the suspect in the hours he was inside the shop. However, he allegedly set a garbage can on fire and took money from the cash register.

At around 7 p.m., the sheriff's office said the suspect exited Donut Wheel after hours of negotiation. The K9 was deployed and the suspect was then taken into custody. The suspect's injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Advertisement

The suspect, who has not been named, will be booked in the main jail on the following charges; theft, resisting arrest, brandishing a knife, attempted carjacking and arson.