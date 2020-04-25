Police locate at-risk Fremont man who walked away from care facility

UPDATE (2:15 p.m.): Fremont Police have located the missing man.

Abdul Samad, 69, missing since Friday night.

Fremont police on Saturday renewed a call for the public's help to locate a missing at-risk man.

Abdul Samad, 69, was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday, walking away from a care home on Seneca Park Loop, police said.

He is familiar with public transportation and previously lived in Alameda, so might be headed there, police said on Saturday.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 180 pounds with white hair, brown eyes and a mustache. He usually wears gray pants and a flat gray hat.

Samad suffers from dementia and other medical conditions, was not wearing a mask and does not have a cell phone, police said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about Samad's whereabouts is asked to call Fremont police at (510) 790-6800, option 3.