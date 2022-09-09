Domestic violence suspect barricaded inside San Jose home

article

San Jose police officers responded to the scene of a domestic violence suspect who was barricaded inside a home Friday afternoon.

According to the San Jose Police Department, the suspect is barricaded alone inside a home in the 100 block of Rancho Drive. SJPD said the incident began at around 10:11 a.m.

Police said the man was armed and dangerous.

The police department tweeted, "This is an active scene. Tactical negotiators are attempting to contact the suspect."

Officers said they are hoping for a peaceful resolution.