Police officers shoot and wound a man in Danville

Authorities responded to a police shooting in Danville Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened at Sycamore Valley Road and Camino Ramon between Brookside Drive and San Ramon Valley Boulevard.

From above, SkyFOX could see multiple police cars and a police perimeter several blocks in size. Police at the scene were focused on blood splatters at the middle of the intersection.

Officers have asked community members to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Before the incident, officers received reports of a man throwing rocks at cars along Interstate 680. It is unclear if the two incidents are connected.

Sycamore Vallley Road reopened at around 3:30 p.m., Danville police said.

No further information was immediately available.