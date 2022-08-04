Police pursuit on Peninsula reveals catalytic converter heist

A police pursuit on the Peninsula ended with one suspected catalytic converter thief in custody.

San Mateo police were called out to Third Avenue about 3 a.m. on Thursday.

After patrolling the area for a while, they spotted the suspect vehicle.

When police tried to pull it over, they say the driver took off.

There was a chase, and the vehicle crashed after losing a wheel and hitting a patrol car.

Police say the three people inside ran off.

Officers say that one of them kicked an officer in the face while trying to climb over a fence.

An officer was able to detain one of the suspected thieves and the two others have not been found.

Police say they found six catalytic converters, burglary tools and drug paraphernalia inside the suspect's van.

Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise in recent months across the country amid the highest demand for cars and replacement parts in years.

