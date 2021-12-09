Police release images of Mountain View suspect who allegedly touched young girl on way to school

article

Mountain View police are seeking a man who allegedly touched a young girl inappropriately while she was walking to school Wednesday morning and tried to get her to come to his apartment.

The encounter occurred around 7:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of California Street, police said.

The man allegedly touched the girl and held her hand, telling her to come to his apartment. She broke free and ran away, however, and told staff at her school who then notified police.

The suspect remains at large and was described as a man about 6 feet tall who wore a blue surgical mask, black hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored sweatpants with a white stripe down the legs, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (650) 903-6344 and refer to case number 21-06937.