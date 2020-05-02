Police say Suisun City drive-by shooting that injured two appears targeted

article

Suisun City police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting on Tuesday that left a victim critically wounded and injured a second person.

Reports of a shooting and someone down in the street at the intersection of Sunset and Railroad avenues began coming in about 3:18 p.m.

Officers found a vehicle crashed at the side of the road on Sunset and a person down in the street who was believed to be the driver. The street was blocked off and the person was given first aid.

"The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso and was transported to a local trauma center where he remains in critical, but stable, condition," police said in an announcement.

Witnesses said the driver was in his car when a black sedan pulled up at the intersection and someone in the car fired shots and then fled south on Sunset Avenue.

It was later in the investigation that police learned that a second victim in another vehicle was also struck by the gunfire and drove himself to the hospital with injuries described as moderate.

"This incident did appear to be targeted and not a random act of violence," police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (707) 421-7373.