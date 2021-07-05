Police searching for man who kidnapped son, stabbed mother in Modesto

Police in Modesto on Monday were searching for a father who they say kidnapped his son and stabbed the child's mother.

The abduction of 11-year old Adler Lopez Lara on Saturday night triggered an Amber Alert.

Police say the child's father, Walter Lara, kidnapped his son after attacking the little boy's mother in the parking lot of a Motel 6 near Highway 99.



"There was a woman that was lying with stab wounds… and there was blood everywhere," witness Tyson Magdaleno said.

The woman is now listed in stable condition.

And Modesto police say the boy is now safe, after being located at an undisclosed location in Stanislaus County on Sunday.

But authorities are still looking for his father, who they describe as extremely dangerous.

