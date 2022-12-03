Police searching for suspect following fatal shooting

article

Police in Newark are searching for a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a man Friday afternoon.

At approximately 2:20 p.m., Newark police officers received a report of gunshots in the 7600 block of Sunset Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newark Police Department's Investigation Unit at (510) 578-4920.