Police seeking 2 in connection to Thursday broad daylight shooting on Market Street

San Francisco police are continuing to seek suspects connected to a Thursday-morning shooting on a crowded mid-Market Street at Golden Gate Avenue.

The broad daylight shooting left a 25-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries, police said on Friday. The two suspects are described as two males between 17 and 25 years old, according to police.

Shots rang out just after 10 a.m. along the busy corridor, sending people running. Bullets shattered the windows of Dosa Allee, a nearby restaurant.

Witnesses recalled hearing five shots in rapid succession.

"Gunshots as soon as we opened the door. Everything was still pretty fresh. People were still in a panic running," said Eddie Langwinski.

Police are trying to determine what led up to the incident and believe the daylight shooting with dozens of witnesses and other potential victims was brazen.

Advertisement

Officer Joseph Tomlinson said, " We're looking for any details to help us out with this case. Any surveillance footage, or any information from the public."

Officers remained at the scene through the afternoon collecting evidence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 515-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the beginning of the message.

Bay City News contributed to this report.