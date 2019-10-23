Police: Teen sparking inappropriate conversations with young boys at Berkeley park

Berkeley police are asking people to be cautious when visiting Codornices Park after they received several reports of a teenage boy

initiating sexual conversations with children.

Since May, police have received four reports of incidents at the park, during which the teen allegedly approached boys from 5 to 9 years old and started "sexual-related conversations," police said.

The teen is described as white, between the ages of 12 and 18, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build, blond/brown hair and braces on his teeth.

He has been seen on a blue or green bicycle and wearing a light-colored helmet, according to police.

Berkley police are urging people to talk to their children about the dangers of talking to strangers, to make sure children are supervised while in the park and to immediately report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about the teen is asked to call the Berkeley Police Department's Youth Services Unit at (510) 981-5715.



