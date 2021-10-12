Police trying to tackle gun violence in North Oakland

Oakland police are trying to combat gun violence in the city's North Oakland neighborhood.

A town hall meeting was held Monday night where officers say their biggest concern is the rate of homicides and shootings.

There have been nine murders in north Oakland so far this year.

And in 2020 and 2019, there were just two. The city's total homicide rate is 109 so far this year.

While those numbers are troubling, police say in the last week they have only recorded seven gunfire incidents on the Shot Spotter system in the area.

"When we're talking about slowing down the violence, getting in front of it, getting precise on resources, trying to do the best job we can with the limited staffing we have, I am celebrating those 7 as a small win," Capt. Robert Rosin said at the meeting.



Home burglaries are also down 29%.