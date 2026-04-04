Police uncover illegal marijuana grow operation at Pittsburg home

The Brief Authorities discovered an illegal marijuana grow operation at a Pittsburg home after responding to a suspicious activity call early Saturday. Officers found a broken glass door and evidence of the grow operation inside the vacant residence, prompting a hazmat response. The substances were removed, and the investigation remains ongoing.



Authorities uncovered an illegal marijuana grow operation at a Pittsburg home early Saturday after receiving a report of suspicious activity.

Officers respond to report

Officers responded at 6:13 a.m. to the area of Alves Ranch Road and Kapalua Bay Circle, authorities said.

Evidence found inside home

What we know:

When officers arrived, they found a nearby residence with a broken glass door. No one was inside the home.

During a search, officers discovered evidence of an illegal marijuana grow operation, along with substances related to the activity.

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Hazmat teams were called to assist in the investigation.

Authorities said the substances were removed from the home.

Investigation ongoing

What's next:

Police have not released information about who lives at the home or whether any arrests have been made or are forthcoming.

The investigation remains active.