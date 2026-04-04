Police uncover illegal marijuana grow operation at Pittsburg home
PITTSBURG, Calif. - Authorities uncovered an illegal marijuana grow operation at a Pittsburg home early Saturday after receiving a report of suspicious activity.
Officers respond to report
Officers responded at 6:13 a.m. to the area of Alves Ranch Road and Kapalua Bay Circle, authorities said.
Evidence found inside home
What we know:
When officers arrived, they found a nearby residence with a broken glass door. No one was inside the home.
During a search, officers discovered evidence of an illegal marijuana grow operation, along with substances related to the activity.
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Hazmat teams were called to assist in the investigation.
Authorities said the substances were removed from the home.
Investigation ongoing
What's next:
Police have not released information about who lives at the home or whether any arrests have been made or are forthcoming.
The investigation remains active.
The Source: Pittsburg Police Department