Police warn Marin County residents of uptick in catalytic converter thefts

Police agencies in Marin County are warning of a wave of catalytic converter thefts, with one department announcing the arrest of two Sacramento men after a resident reported an early morning theft Wednesday.

The Central Marin Police Authority was notified of a converter theft at 2:45 a.m. on Riviera Circle, with a resident telling police the thieves fled the scene in a silver Honda CRV.

Officers found and stopped a similar vehicle nearby on Wornum Drive and found several catalytic converters, a floor jack, exhaust and tailpipe cutters, and other tools in its cargo area.

Nyiaj Lee, 31, and Toualong Vang, 34, both from Sacramento, were booked at Marin County Jail for possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, and conspiracy.

Police said they are investigating whether the pair are responsible for other catalytic converter thefts in the Bay Area.

Police in Mill Valley, meanwhile, issued an advisory to residents after having six converter thefts reported in the past two months, "cases with dozens more (reported) throughout the county."

Police say the Prius and other Toyota vehicles are the most frequent target.