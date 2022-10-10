Pop star Madonna appears to come out as gay in viral TikTok video

article

Madonna appears to have come out as gay after a recent TikTok video she posted over the weekend, according to social media and multiple reports.

The "Queen of Pop" posted a video to her official TikTok account showing herself holding up a pair of pink underwear with text reading: "If I miss, I’m Gay!"

She then appears to purposefully miss a waste bin, after which she does a half-twirl motion, and then the video ends.

The comment section was flooded with reactions from fans (and haters) speculating whether or not the "Material Girl" actually came out or was just partaking in a trend that has been circulating on TikTok.

The video has amassed over 17,000 comments and has been shared nearly 59,000 times as of Monday.

The singer has yet to address the speculation on any of her social media platforms and it’s also worth mentioning that National Coming Out Day falls on Oct. 11.

The trend

Tiktokers who appear to be part of the LGBTQ+ community have been posting on the social media platform taking part in a trend called "If I miss, I’m gay," or "If I miss, I slay," or words to that effect.

People would get a piece of trash and text would appear on their video saying the phrase, and they would appear to purposefully miss their target.

There have been other trends created geared away from the LGBTQ+ angle as well, such as, "If I miss, I’m chill" or even "If I miss, I owe you [insert word here]."

Memorable VMAs and notable past relationships

Madonna, 64, has dropped hints about her sexuality dating back to the early 90s and has been an avid ally of the LGBTQ+ community for many years.

The legendary pop star has made headlines in the past which made people question her sexuality, such as her infamous 2003 Video Music Awards (VMAs) performance when she kissed both Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera on stage, and more recently this past August during her 64th birthday celebration in Italy.

Madonna posted a video to her official Instagram account showing herself intensely kissing two different women: artist MissMe and Maha Dakhil Jackson.

Despite her actions out and about, Madonna appears to have only ever been in public relationships with men.

She’s dated other celebrities such as former NBA star Dennis Rodman, Vanilla Ice, Tupac Shakur, Michael Jackson, John F. Kennedy Jr., and David Blaine, just to name a few.

She was also famously married to Sean Penn in the 80s and had a second marriage to movie director Guy Ritchie in 2000.

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.