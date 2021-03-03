Popular Bay Area attractions opening back up as COVID rules are eased

A year ago, this was the last normal week for everyone in the Bay Area, so it’s only that this is the week the region starts to turn a corner.



"We’re looking forward to being able to open more things," said Tim Murphy, CEO of Boomers Parks.



It still won’t be like the old days, but it’s a step in the right direction after COVID forced many business closures.

At the Boomers location in Livermore, Murphy said activities such as Skee-Ball and indoor rock climbing can resume now that much of the Bay Area is moving into the red-tier.

"We’ve been getting the arcades prepared we’re getting it ready," Murphy said.



The Bay Area Discovery Museum in Sausalito is gearing up for more visitors, according to spokesperson JJ Karcz.



"We’ll soon be opening two brand new exhibits that we’ve been working on for a couple of years. That's the 'Try It Studio" and "How things work,' which we’ll be opening up later this month," Karcz said.



Those looking for less of an adrenaline rush can visit the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, which resumes operations Thursday.



Another popular attraction is the de Young Museum, which will open doors on Saturday to showcase the anticipated Frida Kahlo exhibit



"We’re just so excited and thrilled to be able to get the museums back open and get people inside," said Shaquille Heath with the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco.



Heath also said that the museum installed hand sanitizers and signage advising physical distancing.



Due to limited capacity, people need to book tickets in advance.

