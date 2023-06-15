Popular Bay Area beach rife with fecal bacteria

article

An overwhelming majority of water tests from Linda Mar beach in Pacifica conducted since January have tested positive for enterococcus, a bacterium commonly found in fecal matter, a new report from the Surfrider Foundation shows.

The popular beach that’s home to the world-famous Taco Bell, is a popular spot for surfing, surf lessons and beach goers looking to gaze upon and wade in the wonders of the Pacific Ocean. Whales and seals are common sightings at the beach as well.

But Pacifica and its magnificence may be in jeopardy of becoming Poo-cifica due to high levels of enterococcus.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, enterococcus lives in the intestinal tracts of warm-blooded animals, and if found in tests "indicate possible contamination of streams and rivers by fecal waste."

Enterococcus contamination possibly stems from wastewater treatment plants, leaking septic tanks, stormwater runoff, domestic animal and wildlife waste, and other causes.

Enterococcus won't likely kill you, but it is a common cause for urinary tract infections, according to the National Institute of Health. The pathogens can also cause sickness, including rashes and some respiratory issues.

However, the EPA does not consider enterococcus typically harmful.

PACIFICA, CA - DECEMBER 30: A surfer is seen in Pacific Ocean as large waves hit the coast during rainstorm in Pacifica, California, United States on December 30, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Blue Water Task Force, Surfrider’s volunteer water quality monitoring team, has conducted 21 tests at Linda Mar since the beginning of the year -- eight of those tests found bacteria measurements exceeding the California State Water Resources Control Board standards for human contact.

The WRCB deems water with enterococcus bacteria levels above 104 bacteria per 100 milliliters as unsafe for human contact.

Of the 13 other tests conducted at Linda Mar so far this year, seven had enterococcus levels above 70 bacteria per 100 milliliters. Only one test found "low bacteria" levels, the Blue Water Task Force found.

Data collected by San Mateo County on June 12 also show enterococcus levels higher than state standards for safe contact.

Data collected by the state found E. coli levels in the San Pedro Creek routinely exceed safe levels.

However, 21 tests with samples a little further out in the ocean found most enterococcus levels fall in the safe for human contact range.

San Pedro Creek meets the Pacific Ocean at Linda Mar, and the creek is most likely to blame for the high levels of enterococcus.

In 2022, Surfrider tests from the area failed to meet health standards in 73% of the time.

San Mateo County has signage near the south end of Linda Mar beach where San Pedro Creek enters the ocean warning beach goers of possible contamination. San Mateo County also lists recent water sampling results and beaches with high levels of bacteria.

Besides Linda Mar beach, San Mateo County warns high levels of bacteria can also be found the Fitzgerald Marine Reserve, Capistrano Beach, and Pillar Points #8 and #9.

San Mateo County recommends to not swim in ocean waters during and three days after a rain event, when pollution levels tend to spike. Officials also recommend staying away from storm drains and creek mouths in general.

It is uncertain if San Mateo County has any programs to combat high levels of enterococcus in waterways.

San Mateo County public health officials did not respond to a question if such programs exist.

Freddy Brewster is a reporter for KTVU. Email Freddy at freddy.brewster@fox.com or follow him on Twitter @freddy_brewster