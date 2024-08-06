Bay Area music pioneer DJ Shortkut suffers life-altering stroke

A popular Bay Area DJ known worldwide for being a pioneer in the music industry has suffered a life-altering stroke.

Now, the music community and fans are rallying behind DJ Shortkut, whose name is Jonathan Cruz.

The 48-year-old Daly City native has performed on some of the world's biggest stages. He's a legendary DJ known for his versatility across multiple genres and artistic skill. He is also one of the biggest Filipino American DJs in the world.

On June 29, he entertained 17,000 fans at The Roots Picnic, an all-star Hollywood Bowl concert featuring several hip hop legends like Queen Latifah and Common.

After returning to the Bay Area, he suffered a hemorrhagic stroke on July 1st. It left him paralyzed on one side of his body. He also suffered vision loss and faces a host of cognitive and sensory difficulties.

"I've been his manager for over 15 years now, but I've known him for over 25, and I was in shock, I was devastated. He's my best friend," said RomeDigs Reyes, who is a technical director and Skortkut's manager.

To thousands of fans around the world, DJ Shortkut, also known as short, was a pioneer. He's a prominent member of the San Francisco DJ crew Invisibl Skratch Piklz, which includes Mix Master Mike, DJ Qbert, and DJ Apollo. They introduced an artform called turntablism to the DJ world in the 1990s - showcasing the artist and the turntable as an instrument.

"I was a fan watching it, and then I would go home and imitate it," said Official Golden State Warriors DJ D Sharp.

D Sharp said Short influenced his style.

"There's also the party rocking aspect, that's what I'm birthed from and that's what I've gotten from Shortkut," he said. "He's probably one of the world's best party rockers - hands down."

DJ D Sharp joined other well-known DJs and supporters at a massive benefit block party this past Sunday. It was organized by a collective of artists including Reyes, Russell Gatewood and SF Hip Hop co-executive director Alex Aquino.

"Shortkut's going to beat this, we have a lot of people that love him, internationally," said Aquino.

Aquino was one of Short's early managers.

Short's friends recently sent a mini DJ set to the hospital.

"He told me he hasn't been away from turntables this long in his life," said Aquino. "I'm emotional when he tells me he's trying to get back into it, but it's very hard for him right now."

Short's GoFundMe page has nearly tripled its initial goal of $60,000. His family recently shared the news with him.

"He was actually in tears, just overwhelmed by the response, and as awesome as he is, he forgets he's so revered around the world," said his family member Elle Parial.

Parial said, as an independent artist, it is very difficult for Short and his family to cover the costs of medical bills, rehabilitation, medications, medical equipment, and ongoing care.

Though he's making progress, doctors cannot say at this time whether he'll be able to make a full recovery.

If you'd like to donate to DJ Shortkut's GofundMe, click here.

Featured article



