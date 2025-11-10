Popular Livermore teacher retiring after 34 years

After 34 years of shaping young minds, second-grade teacher Bill Cannon will soon be closing the door to his Rancho Las Positas Elementary School classroom for the last time.

Cannon, who has spent all but his first year of teaching at the Livermore school, is retiring at the end of this school year.

Known for his warmth, humor, and creativity, Cannon has taught well over 1,000 children — some of whom have gone on to work alongside Bay Area journalists at KTVU, including the children of newsroom staff.

"I remember my very first day of work, so yes, it’s gone by very, very quickly," Cannon said. "How has teaching changed over 34 years? It’s not just reading and math anymore — there’s a lot more focus on social-emotional learning and technology. Kids also have shorter attention spans, so I’ve had to adapt my style to keep them interested."

Students described Cannon as kind, patient, and fun — someone who gives extra recess and makes learning exciting. Parents and former students, some now teachers themselves, have returned to thank him for his impact.

"I like him when he teaches me math and when we do art," second-grader Andrei Carpo said.

Demi Friesen, another second-grader, said she appreciates when Mr. Cannon gives her class "extra recess."

As he prepares to retire, Cannon says he’s grateful for the laughter and joy that comes with each school day. "Teaching is the only job I can imagine where you get to laugh every day," he said.

"I never wanted anyone to say I stayed too long," Cannon said. "I wanted to go out while I was still doing a good job."