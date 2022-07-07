Popular tapas bar Cesar leaving current Berkeley location after quarter century

A popular restaurant announced it will be closing its doors at its current Berkeley location after serving diners for 24 years.

The tapas bar, Cesar, posted on Instagram that it will officially leave 1515 Shattuck Ave. on July 23.

The closure comes after a battle with another popular Berkeley restaurant: Chez Panisse. The more famous restaurant is right next door and owns the building.

Chez Panisse decided not to renew Cesar's lease and says the tapas bar was given a full year's notice of the change, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Chez Panisse has offered to hire all of Cesar's staff.

Cesar says it is hoping to open at a new location but hasn't released any other details. It also operates a restaurant in Oakland.

