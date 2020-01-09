Porsche driver crashes into tree, dies on Treasure Island

article

San Francisco police are investigating a fatal traffic collision on Treasure Island that killed the driver of a white Porsche.

In a news release, police said the Porsche driver struck at least one parked car at 9th Street and Avenue H before slamming into a tree about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The driver was ejected and died at the scene, police said.

No other information was made public.

Anyone with information can call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.