Portion of Hwy 37 to close next weekend for train track repair

A portion of state Highway 37 will be closed next weekend to allow repairs to a railroad crossing, Caltrans said.

Caltrans and Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) have scheduled a closure of Highway 37 just east of state Highway 121 (Arnold Drive) from May 20 at 3 a.m. to May 21 at 11 a.m.

Crews will be repairing a SMART railroad crossing on the highway, Caltrans said. The rails and subgrade need significant repairs due to wear and tear from decades of traffic.

Eastbound traffic from Marin County may travel as far at Highway 121. Westbound traffic can travel as far as Walnut Avenue in Vallejo before being diverted onto city streets, Caltrans said.

Caltrans will be setting up detours. Motorists heading westbound will take State Highway 29 to State Highway 12, then take Highway 121 to Highway 37. Eastbound motorists will take Highway 121 to Highway 12, then Highway 29 to Highway 37.