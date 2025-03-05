Possible freeway shooting on Highway 24 near Orinda, CHP reports

The Brief The CHP is investigating a possible shooting on westbound Highway 24 near Orinda. All lanes of the highway were temporarily shut down. Officers are investigating in the area of Fish Ranch Road.



The California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible shooting on Highway 24 near Orinda on Wednesday.

The CHP said officers are investigating the area near the Fish Ranch Road Exit.

All lanes on westbound Highway 24 were temporarily closed, but reopened just before noon.

Aerial footage above the scene showed a white SUV on the shoulder of the highway with a shattered rear window.

Previous freeway shootings

What we know:

On Tuesday, gunfire rang out on southbound Interstate 880 near the Oakland Coliseum.

According to the CHP, reports came in around 7:30 a.m. of a person brandishing a firearm and firing into another vehicle on the freeway.

No injuries were reported in that incident and police said they made contact with the victim and are investigating the altercation.

Last Tuesday, a person was wounded in a shooting on Highway 24 on the Oakland side of the highway, near the Broadway exit.

CHP spokesperson, Officer Adib Zeid, said the victim was self-transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to both legs.

The shooter got away.