Possible to have rainiest September in Bay Area in more than 30 years

A rare September storm is slated to hit the Bay Area on summer during the last official week of summer.

The National Weather Service predicts that more than an inch of rain could blanket San Francisco, Half Moon Bay, Novato and Santa Rosa from Saturday night through Monday.

That means that if these projected rainfall totals pan out, KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said that will bring the wettest September on record since 1989.

Gonzales said the rain is expected late Saturday night in the North Bay, and then will move in along the coast Sunday morning.

She said moderate rainfall is expected on Sunday afternoon through Monday evening in parts of the Bay Area.



