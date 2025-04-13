'Potential murder-suicide' discovered in North Bay during welfare check

article

The Cloverdale Police Department is investigating after officers came across the bodies of a couple during a welfare check on Saturday in Cloverdale.

Cloverdale officers called the finding of the bodies at a home near the intersection of Riesling and Syrah Court a "grim discovery."

They were at the scene after neighbors said they hadn't seen the couple recently.

They entered the home and found the bodies of a man and woman. Their initial investigation suggested they were victims of a murder-suicide, but officials said their investigation is still ongoing and investigating all possible leads.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies rest with the families and friends affected by this heartbreaking situation. We urge anyone with information to step forward to help us fully comprehend the circumstances," said Cloverdale Police Chief Chris Parker.

What we don't know:

Neither the man nor the woman were identified. Police said they are updating the victims' families.

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to speak with the Cloverdale police at (707) 894-2150 or email Det. K. Vanoni at kvanoni@ci.cloverdale.ca.us.