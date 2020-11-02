Power disruption at Chevron Richmond Refinery leads to flaring

A power disruption at part of the Chevron Richmond Refinery caused flaring Monday afternoon. Refinery officials said a low-level community warning was issued due to visible smoke, but that no community action was necessary.

Contra Costa Health Services said a hazardous materials team was monitoring the air quality as black smoke was reported from the flaring. The incident was first reported around 1 p.m.

The health department said there were no off-site impacts from the flaring.

A Chevron Richmond Refinery spokesperson said, "We will conduct an investigation and implement any necessary and applicable preventive measures to avoid similar situations from occurring in the future."

Chevron maintains that flaring is an important part of keeping the refinery running safely and that the flares relieve pressure.