Power knocked out to 29,000 Bay Area PG&E customers

More than 29,000 PG&E customers lost power, the utility said Saturday.

The East Bay bore the brunt of the blackouts, with 27,833 customers in the dark, the utility said.

Strong winds had knocked down power lines and trees.



On the Peninsula, there were 913 PG&E customers without power. There were 442 customers cut off from electricity in the North Bay. Only 37 South Bay customers were without power.

There were no reported outages in San Francisco.

These totals were reported by PG&E on Saturday morning and expected to decrease throughout the day as crews made repairs.