Power outage at Richmond Chevron refinery causes visible flaring

A plume of black smoke is emanating from Chevron's Richmond refinery following a power outage at the facility. The smoke seen throughout the area began to billow from the facility Monday afternoon.

The Chevron facility put out a statement shortly after 4:15 p.m. on social media to say the flaring was because a portion of their facility experienced a loss of power. County health officials said the refinery notified them that they were experiencing flaring at 3:45 p.m.

"Our employees are working quickly to minimize and stop the flaring," the statement read.

As a result, a Community Warning System Level 1 has been issued due to the visibility of the flare and the smoke.

Officials at Contra Costa Health said smoke is visible in the surrounding community. A hazardous materials team has arrived at the refinery to investigate, but no health advisories have been issued.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has received 51 complaints regarding the smoke. They said to avoid smoke exposure and to follow instructions from local health officials.

Chevron, in their statement, explained that flares are regulated safety devices put in place to keep the refinery running smoothly.

Flaring at the Chevron Richmond refinery creates a plume of smoke. Nov. 27, 2023.

The refinery provided a link to monitor real-time air-quality data. You can find that link here.

KTVU Meteorologist Bill Martin says the population most likely to be affected by the smoke is Marin County and parts of San Francisco due to the northwestern direction the wind is blowing.

"In this case, we've got an opposite wind direction. This is not a prevailing wind. This is a wind that is generated this time of the year. The winds are blowing the smoke towards the coast," Martin explained.

This is a breaking news story. We will update with new information as we learn more details.