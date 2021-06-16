Expand / Collapse search
Power outages impact thousands of PG&E customers, mostly North and East Bay residents

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Heatwave bakes the Bay Area

The Bay Area is under a heat advisory with dangerously high temps in the inland areas. KTVU meteorologist Kyla Grogan says the extreme heat is sticking around a few days.

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Thousands of Bay Area residents are without power Wednesday evening as temperatures soared across the region. Pacific Gas and Electric says the majority of the outages are weather related and they are working in the filed to quickly restore service. 

As of 9:30 p.m. the utility said 2,561 customers remained without power. They reported as many as 4,766 households throughout the Bay Area did not have power less than two hours earlier.

Most of the outages are concentrated in the East and North Bay. 

At 6:26 p.m. PG&E reported that 3,500 customers in Danville lost power. At that time, another 3,500 were reported without electricity in Vallejo.

Here is the breakdown of outages by region as of 9:30 p.m.:

North Bay 1,666

East Bay 726

South Bay 147

San Francisco 0

Peninsula 22