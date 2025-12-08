Power problem delays BART service

BART trains faced major delays Monday morning after a power problem halted normal service on one of the rail system's busiest stretches, the transit agency said.

BART reported at 7:20 a.m. that a power issue between Powell Street and Embarcadero stations was disrupting service on the San Francisco Line in all directions, forcing the transit agency to sharply restrict transbay travel to the Yellow Line service.

The Red line train service was fully suspended, and Blue line trains were operating only between Dublin/Pleasanton and West Oakland stations.

Green line trains between Berryessa and Daly City stations were also suspended. Commuters from the San Francisco line were advised to board a Dublin/Pleasanton train and transfer at Bay Fair station to a Berryessa train. Passengers from the Berryessa line can board a Richmond train and transfer at Bay Fair to a Daly City train, BART said.

BART did not immediately provide an estimate for when full service would resume.

Commuters are advised to expect significant delays while crews work to resolve the issue.

