Powerball jackpot climbs to $575 million

article

2022 comes with another shot at winning the massive Powerball lottery after no winners on Monday.

The top prize for Wednesday night's drawing has increased to a estimated $575 million with an estimated cash value of more than $409 million.

Here are Monday's numbers: 2, 13, 32, 33, 48. The Powerball number is 22 and the multiplier is 2.

The last time the top jackpot went out was Oct. 4, when a person bought a ticket worth $699.8 million in Morro Bay, California, according to The Washington Post.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The largest lottery ever won was the $1.586 billion Powerball on Jan. 13, 2016, with three tickets, from California, Florida and Tennessee, according to The Associated Press.

In August, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster. Powerball is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.