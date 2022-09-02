Powerball ticket worth $2.5 million sold in Daly City

A winning Powerball lottery ticket worth more than $2.5 million was sold to a customer at a 7-Eleven in Daly City, state lottery officials said.

The ticket matched five of the numbers drawn Wednesday, but not the final Powerball number, leaving the jackpot up for grabs.

The ticket bought at the convenience store on Gellert Boulevard was worth $2,595,142 The 7-Eleven gets a bonus of $13,000 too.

Without a jackpot winner on Wednesday, the grand prize for the next Powerball drawing on Saturday is worth approximately $148 million.