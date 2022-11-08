'Powerhouse' storm pounds Bay Area, wreaking havoc on roadways

The much-needed rain pounded the Bay Area through the night and well into Tuesday morning, drenching the Earth but also wreaking havoc on the roads.

For example, the carpool lanes shut down before sunrise as the cab of a big rig fell off the Interstate 80 connector on the Oakland-Emeryville border.

Other accidents were reported throughout the region as well, with trees falling and streets flooding.

A KTVU cameraman captured a car spinning out on I-680 in Milpitas and hitting a tree off the highway.

The heaviest rains were hitting Solano County in the north and Santa Cruz County to the south.

Further south in Monterey County, a flash flood warning was issued, especially in wildfire burn areas.

In the north, the Sierra mountain ski resorts are ready to open as snow has been blanketing the slopes.

The National Weather Service forecast called for widespread rainfall Tuesday, with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds near the coast, referring to the storm as a "powerhouse" system with "tremendous moisture."

Conditions are expected to dry out late Wednesday into Thursday.

Rain falls hard in the Bay Area during a "powerstorm." Nov. 8, 2022