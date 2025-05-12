Expand / Collapse search

Pregnant woman killed in San Jose crash identified

By
Published  May 12, 2025 11:37am PDT
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2

Pregnant woman killed in South Bay crash; 2 kids unharmed says CHP

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify a 25-year-old woman who was killed Thursday evening in a two-vehicle collision on southbound Highway 280 in San Jose. Two children riding as passengers in her vehicle were unharmed according to CHP officers who are investigating the accident.

The Brief

    • The woman was identified as 25-year-old Violet Owens Zamora.
    • She, along with her unborn child, died in a crash on Interstate 280 in San Jose on Thursday.
    • She was ejected from her car after crashing into a pickup truck. Investigators don't believe she was wearing a seatbelt.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A pregnant woman who was killed in a crash in San Jose along with her unborn child has been identified.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman in Thursday’s fatal crash as Violet Owens Zamora, 25, of San Jose.

Zamora’s unborn child also died, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. on southbound Interstate 280, north of Bird Avenue.

Featured

Newsom asks California cities to ban homeless encampments
article

Newsom asks California cities to ban homeless encampments

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday provided a path for cities in California to get rid of homeless encampments based on a template his administration created for them to use to clear out the camps.

CHP: Victim wasn't wearing seatbelt

What they're saying:

Officer Ross Lee said it appeared Zamora, who was driving a green Honda Civic, lost control of the car, crossed all lanes of traffic and crashed into a Ford F-150 pickup. She was ejected onto the freeway, Lee said.

Investigators do not believe she was wearing a seat belt at the time.

Two children, about 2 and 5 years old, were also in the car and survived the crash. 

The Source: The California Highway Patrol, Santa Clara County of the Medical Examiner

San Jose