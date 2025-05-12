Pregnant woman killed in San Jose crash identified
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A pregnant woman who was killed in a crash in San Jose along with her unborn child has been identified.
The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman in Thursday’s fatal crash as Violet Owens Zamora, 25, of San Jose.
Zamora’s unborn child also died, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. on southbound Interstate 280, north of Bird Avenue.
CHP: Victim wasn't wearing seatbelt
What they're saying:
Officer Ross Lee said it appeared Zamora, who was driving a green Honda Civic, lost control of the car, crossed all lanes of traffic and crashed into a Ford F-150 pickup. She was ejected onto the freeway, Lee said.
Investigators do not believe she was wearing a seat belt at the time.
Two children, about 2 and 5 years old, were also in the car and survived the crash.
The Source: The California Highway Patrol, Santa Clara County of the Medical Examiner