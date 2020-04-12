Prep work for U.S. 101 deck replacement to start Saturday

article

Starting Saturday night, Caltrans will close lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in preparation for work to replace and seismically retrofit the bridge deck at San Francisco's Alemany Circle, near the junction with Interstate Highway 280.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed and exercise caution approaching and passing the work zone. The preparation work for the bulk of the project involves layout for barrier removal, slab saw-cutting, median barrier saw-cutting and removing/replacing approach slabs.

The main work is scheduled to begin April 25, a date moved up from July to take advantage of light traffic levels accompanying the COVID-19 coronavirus shelter-in-place orders. The work is expected to be finished in early May.

The Highway 101 Alemany Circle project will upgrade one of the Bay Area's most heavily traveled corridors, connecting the Peninsula to downtown San Francisco. More than 240,000 vehicles travel through this corridor daily.

About 800 feet of bridge deck will be removed and rebuilt, and construction will include a temporary detour of northbound U.S. 101 traffic onto I-280.

More information about the project can be found at www.101AlemanyProject.com.