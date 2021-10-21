Expand / Collapse search
President Biden, VP Harris mark 10th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will mark the 10th anniversary of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C. with a ceremony Thursday.

The memorial was dedicated in 2011 and honors King's legacy and struggle for freedom, equality, and justice.

4d7dafca-00801

The sculpture is composed of 159 granite blocks and features text engravings that capture King's words.

The memorial is open 24 hours a day.

2917be9f-01801.jpg