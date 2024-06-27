Rapper E-40 to join Biden at post-debate rally

article

Rapper E-40 is expected to join President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a post-debate campaign rally in North Carolina on Friday.

Axios was the first outlet to report the news.

The "Tell Me When to Go" rapper will join Biden in Raleigh the day after the president and former President Donald Trump face off in the first 2024 presidential debate. Rapper Fat Joe will also attend Biden's campaign rally.

A Biden campaign official told Axios in a statement that the rappers are "legends of the music industry, who understand the importance of utilizing their platforms to ensure their fan base understands the stakes of this election."

Biden has been trying to win over Black voters, who were crucial in helping him win the 2020 election. However, some of them are not as impressed by him this cycle.