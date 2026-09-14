The Brief Liberty High School seniors Dominic Anthony Starkenberg Ferrari and Caden Kyle, both 17, died early Sunday after their vehicle collided with a BMW at Deer Valley and Balfour roads. Another 17-year-old was injured in the crash, but later released from a local hospital. The driver of the BMW was also hurt. Antioch police are investigating the cause of the crash and who was driving the Infiniti.



A mother is facing a parent’s worst nightmare after her teenage son was among two victims killed in a car crash in Antioch over the weekend.

Late-night wreck

What we know:

Dominic Anthony Starkenberg Ferrari and Caden Kyle, both 17, were killed early Sunday when the Infiniti they were riding in collided with a BMW around 12:10 a.m. at Deer Valley and Balfour roads. Ferrari and Kyle were friends. They were seniors at Liberty High School in Brentwood, according to the school.

"With deep sadness, we share that two Liberty High School students passed away and another student was injured in a tragic car accident Saturday night," Principal Efa Huckaby said. "Our hearts are with their families, friends, classmates, teammates, and everyone affected by this tragedy. This loss will be felt throughout our school community."

A third person in the Infiniti, also a 17-year-old boy and Liberty High student, was injured and taken to a local hospital, where he was later released.

The driver of the BMW was also hurt. KTVU has learned the BMW is registered to a 21-year-old man who was charged a month earlier by Contra Costa County prosecutors with driving on a suspended or revoked license. "I don't have any comment," a man who answered the family's phone said when reached Monday by KTVU.

Antioch police are investigating the cause of the crash, and authorities have not yet said who was driving the Infiniti or assigned blame in the crash.

Mom recounts heartbreaking search for son

What they're saying:

Ferrari’s mother, Stephanie Starkenberg-Ferrari, shared a emotional post on Facebook detailing the moment she learned of her son's death after realizing something was wrong.

"We were getting ready for bed when I checked his location and saw he was nowhere close to home," she wrote. "He knows I can’t sleep if he’s not home. I texted him, no response. I called him, no response."

Starkenberg-Ferrari and her husband drove out to search for Dominic. As they approached his location, they saw blue emergency lights.

"My body went numb," she recalled. "My husband barely stopped before I jumped out and ran toward the scene."

She recounted screaming and asking officers if her son was all right before being delivered the tragic news.

"Dominic, you made me a mother. You were my buddy from the beginning," Starkenberg-Ferrari said. "Our hearts are shattered. There is a huge hole in my soul. I go between crying, screaming, shock, and numbness."

In addition to his parents, Dominic is survived by a 13-year-old sister.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the Ferrari family.

Loved ones have also set up a memorial fund to assist Caden's family.

At Liberty High School on Monday, classmates and community members mourned the sudden loss of the two seniors.

"I honestly feel very sad and unfortunate for their families, because they were looking forward to a full life, and now it's just taken away from them," said student Kwesi Arkaah, who remembered both teens for their sense of humor.

Cynthia Reynolds, a parent of two Liberty High students, offered her condolences to the grieving families.

"My heart is so heavy because they're children," Reynolds said. "Their lives were taken too soon, and I'm definitely praying for the families."

The city of Brentwood also joined the community in mourning the loss of two young lives.

"Our deepest condolences are with their families, friends, classmates, and school community," the city said.

The Antioch Police Department’s investigation into the collision remains ongoing.