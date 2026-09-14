Oakland leaders provide update on city efforts to combat illegal dumping

The Brief Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee and a panel of city leaders met with residents in East Oakland to provide an update on ongoing efforts to curb widespread illegal dumping. City officials highlighted recent initiatives, including deploying drones to track dumping hotspots, hiring environmental officers, and increasing penalties through a city ordinance.



Oakland city officials and community members gathered for a public meeting in East Oakland to discuss ongoing efforts to address widespread illegal dumping across local neighborhoods.

City Leaders Detail New Strategies Against Neighborhood Blight

Mayor Barbara Lee, along with a panel of city leaders, outlined several measures designed to combat the issue. Among the new initiatives is a program deploying drones to identify dumping hotspots, alongside a newly passed city ordinance that increases monetary penalties for illegal dumping.

"We hired more environmental officers, which is extremely important because in order to get a felony conviction we have to have environmental officers to be able to test for toxins and poisons," Lee said.

Mayor Lee also highlighted creative partnerships to assist with cleanup, including a program with the Oakland Unified School District. "We’re going to be able to pay young people, like we did last summer, to help us with reducing the volume of trash," Lee said.

Community organizations that co-hosted the forum, including the Block by Block Organizing Network and Faith in Action East Bay, acknowledged the city's recent efforts.

"Because they are attempting to move forward," said Arlington Tugwell of Faith in Action East Bay. "Because when you start talking about new trucks and getting them in to pick up large amounts of trash and stuff, that’s important."

Residents Express Frustration Over Slow Pace of Cleanup

Despite the newly announced measures, several residents in attendance voiced frustration, stating that neighborhood conditions have not improved quickly enough.

Oakland resident Charity Griffin described the blight in her neighborhood as the worst she has seen in 70 years. "I have people that are dumping stuff. We clean it up, they come back," Griffin said. "I call 311. They come clean it up, they bring it back, so it’s a hazard, it really is a hazard, yeah."

Resident Zora Hill pointed out the public health risks associated with uncollected refuse. "You get rats, and rodents, and insects, infestations going on, and the people that hang around it too," Hill said.

Community members urged the city to dedicate more personnel and funding toward daily cleanup operations. "We need more people to get out and clean Oakland up," said Alfredetta Ward.

New State Legislation Could Offer Additional Funding Boost

Oakland's local efforts could soon receive support from the state level following legislative action in Sacramento.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new bill authored by District 18 Assemblymember Mia Bonta that directs state funding to assist cities with clearing abandoned RVs and expanding illegal dumping enforcement.