Prince Harry spotted wearing face mask from Oakland designer

Prince Harry apparently has a flair for Oakland.

Over the weekend he was spotted wearing a face covering by Oakland-based designer Taylor Jay.

Harry posed with runners in Los Angeles just before a virtual marathon over the weekend.

Jay posted a photograph of Harry donning one of her designs—a two-tone face mask, on Instagram and thanked the Duke of Sussex for supporting her business.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle live in Southern California now after stepping aside as senior members of Britain's royal family.