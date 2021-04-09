Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99, Buckingham Palace confirms

Britain’s Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died at the age of 99.

Buckingham Palace announced his death Friday, April 9.

Earlier this year, he was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London as a precautionary measure for "feeling unwell." The palace later said Philip had an infection but was comfortable and responding to treatment, but wasn’t expected to leave the hospital for "several days."

Prince Philip was the Duke of Edinburgh and the oldest living descendent of the late Queen Victoria of Britain. Prior to his death, he was also the oldest living male British royal and husband to reigning Queen Elizabeth II.

Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and became the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.