Pro-Palestine protesters take over Stanford president's office

Pro-Palestinian protesters took over the Stanford president's office early Wednesday morning, drawing a large police presence in reaction and ending in 13 arests.

The protesters, mostly students, surrounded Building 10, where President Richard Saller works, at about 5:30 a.m.

"WE HAVE TAKEN OVER PRESIDENT SALLERS (sic) OFFICE!!!" the protesters wrote on their account, liberatestanford, on Instagram. "WE WILL STAY UNTIL OUR DEMANDS ARE MET."

The door was busted; it wasn't immediately clear if the protesters broke the door, or if police did.

The protesters also showed photos from inside the office, which they took, that showed what looked like blood, or fake blood, smeared on photos on the president's desk. There was also what looked like red paint smeared on a life-like cardboard cutout of Saller.

They said they renamed Building 10 "Dr. Adnan's Office" in honor of a Palestinian General Surgeon who died in an Israeli detention facility.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Pro-Palestinian protesters take over the Stanford university president's office June 5, 2024

Pro-Palestinian protesters took pictures of what appeared to be blood, or fake blood, on the university president's desk. June 5, 2024

"Over the past eight months, Israel has subjected Gaza to a severe siege and relentless bombing campaign, resulting in the deaths of over 35,000 Palestinians, nearly half of whom were children," the group said in a news release.

Stanford holds "multi-million dollar investments" in corporations that provide "material and logistical support to Israel’s current military campaign against Palestinian life," including Hewlett Packard, Lockheed Martin, and Chevron.

"Despite eight months of genocidal violence, Stanford administration has refused to even consider divestment from these companies," the protesters wrote.

The protesters' demands include divesting from these companies, disclosing its finances for 2022 including the totality of its endowment holdings, and dropping all disciplinary charges against pro-Palestinian student activists.

By 7 a.m., police and sheriff's deputies were inspecting the inside of the office as well as standing outside the door, as protesters chanted loudly, carrying signs that read "David and Goliath."

Stanford University spokesperson Dee Mostofi said that the Stanford Department of Public Safety responded as "a group of individuals unlawfully entered Building 10," which houses the office of the president and provost.

The arrests occurred shortly before 8 a.m.

College campuses have been hotbeds of pro-Palestinian protests, including UC Santa Cruz, where last week, police arrested 80 protesters for blocking university entrances for several days.

At Stanford, protesters have been protesting and sleeping in tents on campus, as they called on the school to divest from Israel. O

In fact, last year, protesters set up a sprawling encampment, Sit-in to Stop Genocide, in White Plaza, which became the longest sit-in in Stanford history, until administrators enforced a camping ban in February "out of concern for the health and safety of our students."

The protesters said they have held 20 rallies since Oct. 7 and none have produced answers to their demands.